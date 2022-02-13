Noida night curfew relaxed, gyms reopen amid decline in Covid-19 cases – Check guidelines here

Since the Covid-19 cases across the country are declining, many states and UTs are relaxing some of their strict safety guidelines. In a similar suit, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has decided to ease off some of the Covid-19 curbs in Noida.

Several Covid-19 curbs in Noida have been relaxed, including the easing of the night curfew timings, reopening of gyms and swimming pools, and so on. This has been done as the total number of Covid-19 cases in the area has dropped below 1000.

As per the revised Covid-19 guidelines, the night curfew timings have now been changed to 11 pm to 5 am, as compared to the earlier 10 pm to 6 am duration. The gyms and swimming pools in Noida, which have been shut since the first wave of the pandemic, are now reopening.

The gyms, swimming pools, and restaurants in Noida had been shut down earlier in compliance with the Covid-19 norms set by the government as the daily number of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh had climbed to an all-time high during the third wave of the pandemic.

Amid the relaxed Covid-19 curbs in Noida, the gyms, restaurants, swimming pools, and cinema halls have been allowed to reopen. Though the restrictions have been eased, the authorities have urged the public to maintain the Covid-19 appropriate behavior while heading out of the home.

The total Covid-19 cases in Gautam Budh Nagar dropped below 1000 recently, when the area recorded a total of 57 fresh cases of the virus, with the active cases in the city standing at 844. The number of active cases in Noida was below 1000 for the first time since January 5.

Many states have started to do away with some of the more rigorous Covid-19 curbs imposed during the peak of the third wave of the pandemic. Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala were some of the worst-hit states during the third wave of the pandemic, which hit the nation in late December 2021.