Noida: Youth posts 'suicide' message on Instagram, police's quick intervention saves him (Representational image)

Noida Police rescued a man from a possible suicide attempt. The man in his early 20s had posted a message on his Instagram, saying he will hang himself to death, police said. He posted a message along with a picture of a noose on Saturday around 2 pm. However, timely intervention by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police saved him.

Later, he told police that he had a fight with his wife Friday night after which he went into depression and was mentally disturbed. The man is a resident of Chandrawal village under the Dankaur police station area.

His post was spotted by the media cell of the Director General of Police in Lucknow. They flagged it to the media cell of the Noida police. Then they immediately acted upon the information and started tracing the location of the account holder.

Once the location was traced to Chandrawal village, the local Dankaur police station was alerted. Subsequently, the in-charge of the local police post Shyam Mandi was informed and a team reached the youth's house on time, the official said. Later, the youth and his family members were brought to the police post.

"The youth told the police that he had a fight with his wife last night after which he went into depression and was mentally disturbed and because of all this, he was thinking of ending his life," the police official said.

The police said the youth was pacified and counselled by officials in the presence of his family after which they all went back to their home together and peacefully.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said, "During counselling, the youth opened up about his domestic issues. He was brought back into a happy frame of mind before being sent back home."

"The local police and the social media cell officials are being rewarded for their quick response and timely intervention in this case," the police chief said. Police officials urged the public to dial 112 in case of any emergency.

(With inputs from PTI)