Noida news: Woman dies as lift crashes down from floor 8 in Sector 137 society

A 70-year-old woman died in a high-rise society in Noida after the elevator she was in crashed on the ground. The incident took place in Sector 137's Paras Tiara society.

The lift in Tower 24 fell from the eight storey to the minus two level. The woman was inside the lift. She died inside the lift. The police are questioning the builder as well as the maintenance staff.

The victim has been identified as Susheela Devi of Flat Number 803. She used to live with her son and daughter-in-law.

She had come down at 4 pm. At 6.30 pm. when she was returning home, the lift's cable broke off and it came crashing down to the minus two level.

The maintenance team initially told the residents there was no one inside the lift. The woman kept fighting for life inside the lift for an hour. They realised the presence of the woman later. She was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment.