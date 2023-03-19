Noida news: Traffic diversion in city today due to cyclothon, check traffic advisory (file photo)

Noida traffic updates: Due to a cyclothon in Noida on Sunday (March 19), there are some road diversions from 5 am to 10 am, police said in an advisory. The Cyclothon started from the DLF Parking in Sector 18.

The diversions are largely for those commuters intending to use the Elevated Road that connects traffic between Sector 71 on one side and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on the other, according to the advisory.

The HCL Cyclothon 2023 begins from the DLF Parking in Sector 18 and goes through Nursery Tiraha, Atta Underpass, and Cambridge School Tiraha. Going above the Elevated corridor, it will take a U-turn from Sector 60 going back again over the Elevated corridor. It then goes to the Atta underpass and takes a U-turn from Filmcity flyover to reach the DLF parking.

If required, there will be some traffic diversions during the event, it added, police said. According to the advisory, traffic coming from the direction of DND, Chilla red light towards the Film City flyover to go to Elevated road will have to take a left turn ahead of the 'Ganda Naala' and go towards the destination via Sector 37 to Sector 71.

On the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the traffic coming from the Greater Noida side via the elevated route will be able to reach the destination via the Mahamaya flyover, Sector 37, City Centre, Sector 71.

The traffic from the Elevated road via Cambridge School Tiraha will be able to turn around from Cambridge Tiraha and go under the Elevated Road towards the destination, according to the advisory.

The traffic coming from DPS Sector 28 and going towards Sector 18 will be able to go towards the destination via Brahmaputra Market Sector 29. Traffic going towards Film City from opposite GIP Mall via Sector 37 will have to go to their destination via Atta Market and then Rajnigandha Chowk, it added.

"In case of any inconvenience, the traffic helpline number 9971009001 can be contacted. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience," the traffic police advised.

(With inputs from PTI)