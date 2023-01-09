Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Noida news: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar till January 31; What’s allowed, what’s not

A circular released by authorities states that shooting with drones has been banned within the 1 km periphery of any government offices till Jan 31.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

Noida news: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar till January 31; What’s allowed, what’s not
File photo

Noida news: Section 144 of CrPC was imposed by Noida police in Gautam Buddh Nagar district till January 31 to curb the spread of COVID-19 and maintain security ahead if the Republic Day celebrations.

What’s not allowed during the imposition of Sec 144

  • A circular released by the authorities states that shooting with drones has been banned within the 1 km periphery of any government offices till January 31.
  • Use of loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am is also banned.
  • Ban on religious processions and gatherings.
  • Religious gatherings will be allowed only in exceptional cases after the permission of the zonal police.

The announcement was made by Noida Commissionerate in a tweet, which also warned of serious penalties for any violations.

“Section-144 CrPC is implemented in the district till 31.01.2023 in view of Covid epidemic / upcoming festivals / Republic Day and security arrangements of the district. Action will be taken under Section-188 IPC for violation,” the Tweet read.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan charged a bomb for actioner, check out Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's fees
Apple Watch SE, Samsung Watch 4 and other smartwatches with Bluetooth calling with discount on Flipkart
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Video of another mid-air fight goes viral, shirtless man throws punches at co-passenger
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.