Noida news: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar till January 31; What’s allowed, what’s not

Noida news: Section 144 of CrPC was imposed by Noida police in Gautam Buddh Nagar district till January 31 to curb the spread of COVID-19 and maintain security ahead if the Republic Day celebrations.
The announcement was made by Noida Commissionerate in a tweet, which also warned of serious penalties for any violations.
कोविड महामारी/आगामी त्योहारों/गणतंत्र दिवस व जनपद की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के दृष्टिगत दिनांक 31.01.2023 तक जनपद में धारा-144 CRPC लागू की जाती है। उल्लंघन करने पर धारा-188 IPC के अंतर्गत कार्यवाही की जायेगी। pic.twitter.com/APN36dCdD3— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) January 8, 2023
“Section-144 CrPC is implemented in the district till 31.01.2023 in view of Covid epidemic / upcoming festivals / Republic Day and security arrangements of the district. Action will be taken under Section-188 IPC for violation,” the Tweet read.