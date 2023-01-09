Noida news: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar till January 31; What’s allowed, what’s not

File photo

Noida news: Section 144 of CrPC was imposed by Noida police in Gautam Buddh Nagar district till January 31 to curb the spread of COVID-19 and maintain security ahead if the Republic Day celebrations.

What’s not allowed during the imposition of Sec 144

A circular released by the authorities states that shooting with drones has been banned within the 1 km periphery of any government offices till January 31.

Use of loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am is also banned.

Ban on religious processions and gatherings.

Religious gatherings will be allowed only in exceptional cases after the permission of the zonal police.

The announcement was made by Noida Commissionerate in a tweet, which also warned of serious penalties for any violations.

कोविड महामारी/आगामी त्योहारों/गणतंत्र दिवस व जनपद की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के दृष्टिगत दिनांक 31.01.2023 तक जनपद में धारा-144 CRPC लागू की जाती है। उल्लंघन करने पर धारा-188 IPC के अंतर्गत कार्यवाही की जायेगी। pic.twitter.com/APN36dCdD3 January 8, 2023

“Section-144 CrPC is implemented in the district till 31.01.2023 in view of Covid epidemic / upcoming festivals / Republic Day and security arrangements of the district. Action will be taken under Section-188 IPC for violation,” the Tweet read.