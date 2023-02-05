Noida news: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till February 28; details (file photo)

Noida news: Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar district including Noida and Greater Noida once again. This time, restrictions under Section 144 will remain in force till February 28, 2023.

The decision has been taken in view of upcoming festivals and Covid-19 protocol. Prohibitory orders in the district under the Section are applicable from February 4 to February 28. Earlier, Section 144 was imposed in the district till January 31.

For the unversed, section 144 prohibits the assembly of more than 4 people in an area. An order regarding this has been issued by the Police Commissionerate, Noida. While issuing the order, the officials said that if any person tries to violate the rules in the district, strict action will be taken against him under Section 188 of IPC.

The police will keep a strict vigil in the district on February 14, which is Valentine's Day, and on the holy festival of Mahashivaratri on February 18.

List of restrictions under Section 144 here:

Five or more people cannot stand together in a group.

No procession can be taken out. No photography or drone can be flown in the vicinity of any government office or government residence in the district.

Drinking alcohol or consuming drugs in public places is also a violation of the rules.

No louder sound and DJ can play in any religious place or club.

Can't worship or offer prayers in public places. Action will be taken against those who do this.

One cannot roam around with a gun or knife in public places. Firing in public places or anywhere is not allowed.