Noida news: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 30, check details (file photo)

Noida news: The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the district including Noida and Greater Noida. The restrictions under Section 144 will remain in force from April 1 to April 30, 2023. The decision has been taken in view of upcoming festivals and important events including Mahavir Jayanti on April 4 and Hanuman Jayanti on April 6.

Under section 144, the administration has prohibited the assembly of 5 or more people in the district. An order regarding this has been issued by the Police Commissionerate, Noida. According to the official order, if any person tries to violate the rules in the district, strict action will be taken against him under Section 188 of IPC.

Festivals and important events in April 2023

Mahavir Jayanti on April 4, Maharishi Kashyap and Maharaj Nishad Raj Guhay Jayanti on April 5, Hanuman Jayanti on April 6, Good on April 7, Ambedkar Jayanti April 14, Chandrashekhar Jayanti on April 17, Alvida April 21, Eid-ul-Fitr and Parshuram Jayanti on April 22.

List of restrictions under Section 144 here:

Five or more people cannot stand together in a group.

No procession can be taken out. No photography or drone can be flown in the vicinity of any government office or government residence in the district.

Drinking alcohol or consuming drugs in public places is also a violation of the rules.

No louder sound and DJ can play in any religious place or club.

Can't worship or offer prayers in public places. Action will be taken against those who do this.

One cannot roam around with a gun or knife in public places. Firing in public places or anywhere is not allowed.

आगामी त्योहारों व महत्वपूर्ण दिवसों के दृष्टिगत कमिश्नरेट गौतमबुद्धनगर में शांति व्यवस्था कायम रखने के दृष्टिगत धारा-144 सीआरपीसी आज दिनांक 01/04/2023 से दिनांक 30/04/2023 तक लागू pic.twitter.com/6Qs3ckC3bp — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) April 1, 2023

