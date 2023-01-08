Search icon
Noida news: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar till January 31, details inside

Noida police imposed 144 in Gautam Buddh Nagar till January 31.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 06:05 PM IST

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar | Photo: PTI

Noida police have imposed section 144 of the CrPC till January 31 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, UP. This decision was taken to avoid the spread of the Covid pandemic during the upcoming festivals, and as a security measure to avoid any malfunction on Republic Day. 

Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar made this announcement on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. The commissioner warned if anybody is found to break the rule will face consequences and action will be taken as per the probation in IPC section 188. 

The circular states that within the 1 km periphery of any government offices, shooting with drones have been completely prohibited during this period. 

"Playing loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am is also banned and any religious processions and gatherings have also been banned. For exceptional cases, only with the permission of the zonal police any religious gatherings will be allowed," added the circular. 

