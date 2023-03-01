Search icon
Noida news: Section 144 extended in Gautam Buddh Nagar till March 31; details

Noida news: Earlier, section 144 was imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till February 28.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 03:19 PM IST

Noida news: Section 144 extended in Gautam Buddh Nagar till March 31; details (file photo)

Noida news: Section 144 of CrPc, which was imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar district including Noida and Greater Noida till February 28, has been extended till March 31. The decision has come into force with immediate effect.

It has been taken in view to maintain law and order and ensure adherence to Covid rules in upcoming festivals including Holi, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate has said in a statement.

The statement further said that if any person tries to violate the rules in the district, strict action will be taken against him under Section 188 of IPC. Section 144 prohibits the assembly of more than 4 people in an area.

