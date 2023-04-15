Noida news: Peripheral road, buffer zone to be made around Jewar Airport, Yamuna Authority begins work; details (File photo)

Noida or Jewar Airport is the much-awaited airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh. The airport will provide connectivity to residents of Noida and Greater Noida. It will also act as an alternative to Delhi's IGI airport.

It will be the largest airport in India and is set to open in September 2024. The airport’s construction has been accelerated with nearly all of the requisite land obtained. Meanwhile, a 100-meter-wide peripheral road around Jewar Airport will be constructed, Nav Bharat Times reported. Initially, it will be constructed on the eastern part of the airport. Later, the land will be purchased for other parts as well. The Yamuna Authority has started work in this regard.

The authority will buy land for this road and buffer zone up to 500 meters. This land will be bought from the farmers on the basis of mutual consent. The authority will buy land in villages including Thora, Bankapur, Parohi, Rohi, Dastampur, Ranhera and Mudhar villages. Presently, the land is being bought for the eastern part of the airport.

Soon the land will be bought on the basis of consent from the farmers. The authority has said that if any farmer has any objection in giving this land, he can register his objection within 15 days.

The Noida International Airport will also be connected with the new-constructed Delhi-Mumbai Expressway via Faridabad through a 30 km greenfield highway. This airport will also be linked to the Eastern Peripheral Road by an interchange on the Yamuna Expressway.

It will be developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). With six runways once all its expansions are completed, it will be India's and Asia's largest airport. The airport is also proposed to be connected to Noida Metro via the Greater Noida route.