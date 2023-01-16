Search icon
Noida news: Noida Authority to bring good news Sector 15C, Sector 1, Sector 2; parking issues to be solved

Noida news: The parking facility took around four years for construction.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 03:05 PM IST

Noida news: The authority will take action against those who park their cars on roads (File)

In a good news for the people of Noida Sector 15C, Sector 1 roundabout and nearby areas, the Noida Authority will soon open a multi-level parking which has been constructed by a private company. Due to the parking facility, it is expected that traffic jams in these areas will be eased. The parking has come up at Noida Sector 1 This facility will be used by the Noida Authority. 

The land on which the parking has been built is a commercial plot. It was given to a company called Seven 7 Hotels Private Limited.

The parking facility took around four years for construction. The company has written a letter to the Noida Authority to take possession of the facility.

The authority will later decide if the parking facility will be managed by the Noida traffic cell or working circle. 

According to reports, several companies have their offices in Sector 15, Sector 15 Nayabans Market, Sector 1 and Sector 2. Because of unauthorised parking, traffic snarls are a common occurrence.

The authority will take action against those who park their cars on roads after the parking facility is started.

