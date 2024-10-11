To ease traffic, Noida Authority's traffic cell General Manager SP Singh stated that during peak evening hours, traffic jams on the DND can stretch up to 2-3 kilometers due to the narrow loop towards Greater Noida.

There’s good news for commuters on the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway. The loop connecting DND to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway is set to be widened, with plans to add an additional lane. Additionally, the Noida Authority has proposed widening the bridge over Film City Marg. Work on this project has already begun. The current narrow loop often results in traffic jams stretching 2-3 kilometers during peak hours. Officials have also highlighted the need to expand the bridge over Film City Road. The survey and design work for the bridge and loop expansion has been assigned to the Center for Urban and Environment Study in Lucknow, and this process is expected to be completed soon.

Work has already started on widening the road near Film City. The section from Chilla Border to Mahamaya Flyover is currently being expanded, with power poles removed and excavation underway. In particular, the road near the loop connecting Sector-3 Rajnigandha underpass to Greater Noida will be widened by about 300 meters. Footpaths and other obstructions will be removed in phases, and the project is expected to be completed within 3-4 months. Traffic congestion in this area is primarily caused by the road's insufficient width for the volume of vehicles.

To ease traffic, Noida Authority's traffic cell General Manager SP Singh stated that during peak evening hours, traffic jams on the DND can stretch up to 2-3 kilometers due to the narrow loop towards Greater Noida. Adding an extra lane could reduce the congestion, limiting jams to about 50-100 meters from the loop. However, expanding the road from Mahamaya Flyover to Chilla Border may take longer due to existing obstacles such as the Dalit Prerna Sthal construction, foot overbridges, and trees. Discussions are underway with the Dalit Prerna Sthal management for necessary modifications, but approval from a committee in Lucknow will be required, potentially delaying the project.

A new bridge is also under consideration for the Film City road. Currently, a single bridge connects DND to this road, but the Noida Authority is exploring options to either expand the existing bridge or construct a new one near Sector-15A. Survey work is being conducted to assess both possibilities, and a decision will be made soon.

Noida Authority CEO Dr. Lokesh M. confirmed that the bridge and loop on DND will be widened to alleviate traffic, and the process for these improvements has already begun.