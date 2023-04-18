Noida news: New expressway to come up near Noida Airport, will connect this city through 16 km stretch (file photo)

The Yamuna Authority will construct a 100 meters wide and 16 km greenfield expressway from Noida International Airport to Chola Railway Station in Bulandshahr district. The authority has already begun the work of preparing the study report for this, NBT reported.

The study report is likely to be ready in the next 15-20 days. The Yamuna Authority will prepare this expressway with its own funds. Moreover, the project of laying a railway line from Chola to Noida International Airport is also in the pipeline. Its study report will also be ready in the next few days and it will be sent to the Ministry of Railways for approval.

Reports suggest that both the railway line and the new expressway will be built parallel to each other. Authority's CEO Arunveer Singh said that the work of preparing the study report for the railway line project is in the final stage, NBT reported.

With the inclusion of 55 villages of Bulandshahr, the notified area of Yamuna Authority has extended up to the boundary of Chola railway station. The complete blueprint for the development of these 55 villages is being prepared in the Masterplan 2041.

Many big projects including a logistics hub and warehousing will be built on the land of these 55 villages. Due to this, Yamuna Authority is going to make Green Expressway to improve connectivity here.

The route on which this Green Field Expressway Authority will build will also be directly connected to the logistic hub. According to the master plan, the authority has earmarked 900 hectares of land in this area for building a logistics hub and warehouse.