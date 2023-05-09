Noida news: New app launched to help residents pay water bills, check details (file photo)

Noida news: Noida Authority has launched Noida Jal mobile application that will help residents to pay water bills online. The app is functional since Tuesday. It will be available for both Android and Apple. Android version is currently available, however, the ios app will be live in the next 10 days.

Although most of the services of Noida Authority are online including water and sewer bills, but only a few consumers use it. Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari has said that consumers will first have to download the app and log in with a valid mobile number through OTP.

By entering your consumer ID, you can see your details related to water bills. After that, you can deposit money through UPI, Net banking etc. "The provision for paying the bills through the official portal was started in 2019. It is a step forward. The app will not only show the history of payments but also the current bill. It will display all the consumer's details," she told Economics Times.

Direct link to download the app HERE.

