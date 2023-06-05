Noida news: Massive fight breaks out between security guards and students over smoking in university, 33 held (Photo: Twitter)

A massive fight broke out between private security guards and students at the state-run Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida on Sunday, June 4. Several videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. The incident took place at around 10.30 pm after security guards allegedly objected to some students smoking cigarettes at the Munshi Premchand Hostel inside the university campus, a police spokesperson told PTI.

More than 30 security guards and students have been taken into police custody, officials said on Monday. "An argument broke out between the two sides around 10.30 pm on Sunday and blew into a clash after which 33 people were taken into custody by a police team which reached the spot. The police have received complaints from both sides and the matter is being probed," the police spokesperson said.

Among those detained are private security guards and college students involved in the clash, the official said, adding the exact break-up of the figures was not available immediately.

The matter, which took place in the Ecotech 1 police station area, is being investigated by senior officials and more people could be taken into custody, the spokesperson said. A video clip of the incident surfaced on social media, purportedly showing some stick-wielding persons smashing two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked outside the hostel whose inmate is heard hurling expletives.

थाना ईकोटेक-1 क्षेत्रान्तर्गत GBN यूनिवर्सिटी में सिक्योरिटी गार्ड व जिम्स हास्टल के विद्यार्थियो के बीच किसी बात को लेकर हॉस्टल के अन्दर झगडा हो गया। जिसमे मौके पर पुलिस द्वारा 33 लोगो को हिरासत मे लिया गया है।दोनो पक्षो से तहरीर प्राप्त कर आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/LMpSKrzmru — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) June 4, 2023

READ | NIRF Rankings 2023: IIT Madras bags top spot, IISc Bengaluru 'best university'; check full list of top universities