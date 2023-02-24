Noida news: Man who rented kiosk in Sector 18 for Rs 3.25 lakh per month refuses to take possession, here's why

Representational Image

The most expensive kiosk in Noida kiosk of Uttar Pradesh has once again come into the limelight. Kiosk rentals in Noida's Sector 18 were put up for e-auction after the local authority received application forms. The 8th pass Bihar youth, who made the highest bid for a 7.59 square metre kiosk in the e-auction, has refused to rent a kiosk. They claim that the Noida Authority wants all of the money at once, which they cannot provide.

At the online auction, the individual reportedly offered Rs 3.25. Someone from Bihar said that authorities are demanding the whole money for the year at once. He has informed the authorities that he does not have Rs 45.5 lakh available immediately.

Digambar Jha of Bihar made headlines when he submitted the highest price for the rental of a kiosk in Noida's Sector 18; however, that bid is now causing him trouble. He claims that he first arrived in Noida in 1997 from the Darbhanga area of Bihar. Since then, he has been selling cigarettes from Pani Masala to Beedi in Sector 18 here. In 2001, he also obtained this licence.

Digambar claims that for the last 25 years, he has also been in the tobacco and paan bidi trade. He has expressed his displeasure at having to fork up a year's worth of kiosk rent all at once. Sonu Jha, Digambar's son, had made a bid just like everyone else. He claims that he can easily afford the monthly rent that was bid on, as he expects to make between 15,000 and 20,000 rupees each day there.

Sonu Jha has said that he has no trouble making rent payments, but that the administration is expecting a yearly payment all at once. According to Sonu, the annual fee demanded by the government is around Rs 45.5 lakh. Sonu said that he would pay the Noida Authority back in 14 equal instalments, but that this was something for which they were not yet prepared. Sonu claims that he is unable to rent a hollow at the moment.