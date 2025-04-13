Presently, a limited bus service between Jewar Airport and Pari Chowk has been operational since 2023. However, the newly announced expansion is expected to offer more comprehensive coverage and better frequency.

Noida news: The Uttar Pradesh is set to launch a new bus service connecting Jewar Airport to Greater Noida's Pari Chowk. The distance between the two points is nearly 42 kilometres. The new bus service by Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is aimed at boosting public transportation in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region, a statement said. This initiative is part of a broader plan to strengthen connectivity and accelerate development in the rapidly expanding area, it said. Although a limited bus service between Jewar Airport and Pari Chowk has been operational since 2023, the newly announced expansion is expected to offer more comprehensive coverage and better frequency, it said. This route will benefit both the residents and travellers using the upcoming international airport, enhancing ease of travel to and from Greater Noida.

Besides this, two other new bus routes have been identified in the YEIDA region. One of which will provide bus service from the Botanical Garden to Kulesara and Bhangel via Sectors 20 and 21 of Noida. The second route will connect YEIDA's regional office to Dankaur Chowk, Sector 17, and Bhanghel, covering a distance of 51 kilometres. These routes will serve residents of Rabupura, Noida sectors 17, 20, 21, and 26, as well as students of Gautam Buddha University and commuters travelling to key locations such as Pari Chowk, the District Magistrate's office, Jagat Farm, Surajpur, Kulesara, and Bhangel village, the statement said. In the future, there are plans to start an electric bus service from Delhi to Jewar Airport.

The upcoming airport is situated near Greater Noida and southeast of Delhi and will serve as the capital's second aviation hub. It is likely to start commercial operations this year. The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) will be the implementing agency on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh Government. The airport is to be developed through a public-private partnership model (PPP).

