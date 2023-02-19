Noida news: IAS Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of Noida Authority, gets a new role (Twitter/Ceo Noida)

Noida news: IAS Ritu Maheshwari, the CEO of Greater Noida Authority and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, has got a new role in the city. She has been given the additional charge as the District Magistrate (DM) of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), Zee News Hindi reported.

The UP cadre IAS officer is also the Managing Director of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC). Ritu became an IAS officer in 2003. She has held key administrative posts in Amroha, Ghazipur, Shahjahanpur and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. She has also served as the district magistrate of neighbouring Ghaziabad.

Ritu belongs to Punjab and became the CEO of the Noida Authority in 2019. She also took charge as the CEO of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority in 2022.

She studied Electrical Engineering at the Punjab Engineering College before becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. Her husband is also an IAS officer from the UP cadre.

