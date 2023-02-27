Noida news: IAS Manish Kumar Verma appointed as new DM of Gautam Buddh Nagar (File photo)

Noida news: IAS Manish Kumar Verma has been appointed as the new District Magistrate (DM) of Gautam Buddh Nagar. He is a 2011 batch IAS officer who is currently serving as DM of Jaunpur.

IAS Suhas LY had been the DM of the city since 2020. He has now been appointed as secretary of the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, UP. The Uttar Pradesh government transferred 14 IAS officers late on Monday evening, including DMs of important districts.

New Noida DM

Earlier in May 2017, IAS Manish Verma was posted as ACEO in Noida Authority for 15 days. After that, he was made the District Magistrate of Kaushambi. He has also been the Chief Development Officer (CDO) in Mathura and Pratapgarh. He is an IIT alumnus who completed his graduation in Chemical Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

