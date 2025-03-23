The victim is a resident of Kondli, Delhi. He had visited the Noida market with his family for an evening snack when the incident occurred.

Noida news: In a shocking incident, two bike-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from a man in sector 12 of Noida. The incident reportedly took place near M Block Market on Wednesday (March 19) and was caught on CCTV. The police have launched an investigation to nab the thieves. The CCTV footage shows the man was eating momo near a shop with kids. The two men came from behind and grabbed his gold chain. The two escaped while the victim tried to catch them.

The victim, Lalit, is a resident of Kondli, Delhi. He had visited the Noida market with his family for an evening snack when the incident occurred. He was standing outside a shop when the two men approached on a motorcycle. One of them got off and observed the victim for a few seconds while the other kept the bike's engine running. Subsequently, the first miscreant swiftly snatched the gold chain from Lalit's neck and fled with his accomplice. The police have registered a case based on Lalit's complaint. Check out the video here:

