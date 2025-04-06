UP govt plans five new cities near Noida Airport to boost industry, tourism, logistics, and employment over the next decade.

UP set to redraw NCR’s map, five new cities to be built around Jewar airport

The upcoming Noida International Airport has already boosted real estate and economic activity in the region, but the Uttar Pradesh government has even bigger plans. Alongside the airport development, the state is preparing to build five new cities or townships across 56,000 hectares of land to the east of Noida. These projects are expected to be completed in the next ten years and will completely transform the area.

According to a Times of India report, property prices in the region have already doubled in the last three years. Luxurious apartments near Noida Expressway are now priced between Rs 2 crore and Rs 10 crore. Many major companies like Microsoft, TCS, Infosys, Samsung, LG, and Honda have already set up operations in the area, which has encouraged the government to fast-track its development plans.

These five major township projects are:

New Noida (DNGIR)

Heritage City (Raya Urban Centre)

New Agra

Tappal-Bajna Urban Centre

IITGN (Integrated Industrial Township, Greater Noida)

What Makes These Townships Special?

New Noida is planned as a major industrial zone. It will cover around 20,911 hectares and aims to generate 12 lakh jobs by 2040. It will focus on IT, electronics, automobile, renewable energy, and defence sectors. Located near the Dedicated Freight Corridor and Eastern Peripheral Expressway, it will have great connectivity by road, rail, and air.

IITGN is another industrial township that also includes a residential zone. It features modern facilities like 24x7 electricity, LED lighting, integrated security, and efficient waste management.

Heritage City, near Mathura, will focus on religious and cultural tourism, inspired by Lord Krishna. It will have wellness zones, parks, budget and luxury hotels, and a Yamuna waterfront.

Tappal-Bajna, close to Jewar Airport, will be a major logistics and cargo hub, catering to sectors like cement, steel, food, and automobiles. It will be developed in three phases, covering 364 acres.

New Agra Urban Centre will be a modern tourism hub, aiming to enhance Agra’s global appeal with better infrastructure, parks, commercial areas, and strict sustainability practices to protect the Taj Mahal.

Each of these projects is strategically planned to attract businesses, tourism, and create employment while offering modern amenities and better living standards.