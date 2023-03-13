Noida News: Family seeks justice after infant dies in hospital due to doctor's negligence

Representational Image

The family of a 10-month-old child who died at the Postgraduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH) in Noida has uproar in an attempt to bring those responsible to justice. Sunday night, police from Kotwali Sector-20 were alerted to the situation and quickly arrived to calm the worried family.

Badri Paswan of New Ashok Nagar said that on Saturday his granddaughter's health worsened, at which point they hurried her to the hospital, where a certain Dr. Umesh Reddy checked her and instructed them to return if the child's condition deteriorated further.

He continued by saying that the girl was rushed to the hospital once again at 1 AM when her health deteriorated, which was the time the on-duty medical personnel gave her an injection and requested them to return the following day.

On Sunday morning at approximately 10 a.m., the toddler began vomiting repeatedly, but the receptionist refused to let them see a doctor. The receptionist informed them that their infant will be seen by the doctor at their scheduled appointment time of 24.

The baby's worried relatives stated she was rushed to the hospital as her condition deteriorated, but she passed away shortly after.

According to Paswan, the hospital lied in its records by stating that the infant was pronounced dead upon arrival. The case is being looked into by the police.

(With IANS inputs)