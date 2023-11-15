Noida news: Double-decker bus catches fire on Noida-Greater Noida expressway, no casualty reported

The bus, registered under the number UP 53 GT 2907, was travelling from Sector 37 to Siwan Bihar.

A double-decker bus caught fire on the Noida to Greater Noida expressway, close to Sector-96, on 15 November 2023, at approximately 3:15 PM. Prompt information regarding the incident showed that no casualties had been reported and that every passenger had safely exited the bus.

The bus was travelling from Sector-37 to Siwan, Bihar, and was registered under the licence plate UP 53 GT 2907. The bus's short circuit is to blame for the fire. There were about sixty people on board when the accident happened.

