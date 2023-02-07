Search icon
Noida news: District administration to host job fair on February 10, online registration begins

Noida job fair: The aim is to provide employment to local youths for which the district administration has invited 40 private firms including Tech Mahindra, Zomato, Paytm, Bajaj Capital etc.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

Noida news: If you are looking for a job, then here's a great opportunity for you. The Gautam Buddha District Administration is organising a mega job fair at Vishveshwarya Group of Institutions, Dadri on February 10. The district administration is organising the job fair along with national career services under the Ministry of Labour and Employment. 

The aim is to provide employment to local youths for which the administration has invited 40 private firms from the field of IT, aviation, education, transport, pharma, and finance.

Interested candidates can go to the venue on the said date. But before that, make sure you register yourself online on the Institution's website -- https://www.vgi.ac.in/mega-job-fair-2023.

You have to fill out the form and provide basic information like name, qualification, year of passing, Aadhaar number and address. Also, you need to select the top three companies while applying online.

Companies including Tech Mahindra, Okaya Power, Ashok Leyland, Zomato, Paytm, Bajaj Capita, and Air India will be present at the one-day fair.

Who can apply?

District information officer Rakesh Chauhan has said that people having a degree from Class 8 to PG can participate in the fair. According to him, the programme will start at 10 am and the candidates will be hired after an interview, TOI reported.

