Noida news: Car owners ALERT! Vehicle could get seized if...

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate is set to begin a concerted campaign where vehicles will go through random checks and verification.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 07:55 PM IST

Noida news | File Photo

Noida police is set to launch a new campaign of random checking of cars in order to verify documents of vehicles that have been sold more than once. If registration details of such pre-owned vehicles are not updated, it could lead to police seizing the car, Commissioner of Police Laxmi Singh said on Sunday. 

Owners of vehicles that have been sold more than once need to ensure that their registration documents are updated. This is important now as Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate will soon begin a concerted campaign where vehicles will go through random checking. 

The move from the police arises from the shocking hit-and-run case that took place in Greater Noida on New Years’ Eve 2022. A speeding car rammed into three engineering students leaving one critically injured. B.Tech student Sweety Kumar had to undergo a brain surgery. The police were only able to trace the car and arrest the driver after a fortnight of the incident. 

“It was a blind case with almost no lead or clue. On the basis of whatever information we had on the suspected car -- a white Santro -- and the first part of its registration number, 'UP 16' (Gautam Buddh Nagar), we launched the probe," the police commissioner was quoted as saying.

“The transport department told us 12,000 Santro cars were registered here. A further shortlisting of the vehicles left around 1,000 and eventually, the number of suspected cars came down to just four, including the one that belonged to the culprit, who was then arrested," CP Singh  added.

During the probe, the police came across multiple vehicles sold and purchased more than once. The investigators were alarmed to see that registration details of many of these vehicles was not updated. 

There are examples where old vehicles don’t have traceable links to genuine owners, are used in criminal activities, CP said.

“We realised that such multiple ownerships, people driving or riding vehicles, the ownership of which has not been transferred properly or the documents are not updated, are associated with several criminal activities. It is easy to spot older vehicles on the road. These vehicles need to be regularly checked and seized, if required, in accordance with the law," she added.

"The police teams in all the three zones -- Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida -- will soon begin checking for such older vehicles and seize those if their ownership and registration documents have not been updated," Singh said.

The police could start the verification campaign after January 26, Republic Day. The Gautam Buddh Nagar transport department receives around 6,000 applications per year for registration detail changes of private vehicles, as official estimates.

(With inputs from agencies)

