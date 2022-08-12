Noida news: Buying houses in Gautam Buddh Nagar gets expensive; here's why

Noida news (File)

Buying residential, industrial, institutional, or group housing plots has become more expensive in Noida. The Noida authority has raised the prices of these plots of land by 20-30 percent, which means houses in the city will get more expensive. On Thursday, the authority approved over 20 proposals regarding the rates of land in Noida for the financial year 2022-23.

The prices have been increased in residential sectors by 20 percent. However, the prices in posh areas like Sector 14-A, 15-A, and Sectors 44 A and B blocks, haven't been increased.

Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said the rates of Grade E residential plots have been increased from Rs 36,200 per square meter to Rs 41,250. In grades A, B, C, D sectors and institutional land, the prices have been increased by 20 percent, whereas industrial plots in Phase 1 and Phase 3 have been increased by 20 percent.

Meanwhile, the Noida authority has allowed an extension of six months to JP Infratech for developing the plot in view of the coronavirus pandemic. If the previous extensions are added, the time would amount to a year. Several projects are behind schedule as construction activities had been installed due to the pandemic.