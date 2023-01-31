Headlines

Noida news: Bus service between six metro stations in Greater Noida and residential areas to start in this month

Noida: GNIDA has decided to start a bus service with 100 buses which will benefit about 15,000 people.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

Noida news: Metro facility has been expanding to various areas of Delhi-NCR. Similarly, it has extended to several parts of Noida and Greater Noida. But to reach a metro station from a residential area in Greater Noida or vice versa, people have to pay higher fares to auto rickshaws and cabs as there is no bus connectivity in the area.

But now residents in the city will get relief from high fares by the end of March 2023. The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has decided to start a bus service with 100 buses which will benefit about 15,000 daily commuters who travel by metro, TOI reported.

The decision has been aimed at enhancing the connectivity between residential areas and the six metro stations in Greater Noida. 

Anand Vardhan, additional chief executive officer of GNIDA, said, “The authority is planning to provide maximum coverage in the city with the 100 new buses, which will facilitate travelling from residential areas to the metro stations in Greater Noida."  

Reports suggest that the routes, fares and timings of the buses will be decided once the tender process and final cost negotiations are over.  Earlier in June 2022, the GNIDA proposed introducing 25 e-buses in Greater Noida on the lines of Ghaziabad, but the project proposal later changed to this 100-bus service.

READ | Noida news: 1,19,000 cars to be seized from Feb 1; beware if your car number starts with..

