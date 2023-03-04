Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Noida news: 800 vehicles seized, 1.19 lakh cars with this number on police radar

Noida news: The policy was brought in 2021. The main purpose of the scrappage policy was to bring down air pollution caused by old and unfit vehicles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

Noida news: 800 vehicles seized, 1.19 lakh cars with this number on police radar
Noida news: The department had sent the notice 2 months ago. (Representational: Pixabay))

Noida: The Noida Police has started seizing old cars. They have taken into possession 800 vehicles so far, which includes 367 cars. The police have formed 6 teams to locate these obsolete vehicles. These teams are tracking down such vehicles and seizing them.

In Noida and Greater Noida, people can't drive vehicles that are older than 15 years. Diesel cars 10 years old also get discontinued. The police are searching for such cars. The police have sent notices to the owners of all such vehicles.

They have also made a dumping park for this purpose. All these cars have numbers that start with UP 16 Z. The transport department first invited people to dump their vehicles as per the vehicle scrappage policy. After a lukewarm response, the authorities started seizing the vehicles.

The department had sent the notice 2 months ago. There were 1,19,612 such vehicles. These vehicles can also go to other states after securing NOC. The Noida authorities had cancelled their registration last year.

The policy was brought in 2021. The main purpose of the scrappage policy was to bring down air pollution caused by old and unfit vehicles. Per the policy, cars cannot run on Indian roads after 20 years.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX star Aabha Paul flaunts her sexy body in viral photos and videos
Auto Expo 2023: From Maruti Suzuki eVX to Tata Curvv, here are top 5 concept cars you shouldn't miss
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
Discover surprising health benefits of Flax seeds: From heart health to cancer prevention and more
Bigg Boss: Meet Priyanka Choudhary, Jaipur girl who worked in adult web series, her real name is...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 623 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.