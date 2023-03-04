Noida news: 800 vehicles seized, 1.19 lakh cars with this number on police radar

Noida news: The department had sent the notice 2 months ago. (Representational: Pixabay))

Noida: The Noida Police has started seizing old cars. They have taken into possession 800 vehicles so far, which includes 367 cars. The police have formed 6 teams to locate these obsolete vehicles. These teams are tracking down such vehicles and seizing them.

In Noida and Greater Noida, people can't drive vehicles that are older than 15 years. Diesel cars 10 years old also get discontinued. The police are searching for such cars. The police have sent notices to the owners of all such vehicles.

They have also made a dumping park for this purpose. All these cars have numbers that start with UP 16 Z. The transport department first invited people to dump their vehicles as per the vehicle scrappage policy. After a lukewarm response, the authorities started seizing the vehicles.

The department had sent the notice 2 months ago. There were 1,19,612 such vehicles. These vehicles can also go to other states after securing NOC. The Noida authorities had cancelled their registration last year.

The policy was brought in 2021. The main purpose of the scrappage policy was to bring down air pollution caused by old and unfit vehicles. Per the policy, cars cannot run on Indian roads after 20 years.