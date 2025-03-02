Once opens to the public, the elevated route will enhance connectivity and help resolve traffic-related issues.

The 5.5-km elevated road built above the Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera road in Noida is near completion. The Noida Authority said that 90 per cent of the construction work on the elevated road has been completed, and the project is expected to open by April 2025, TOI reported. But before this, the construction of the project will lead to the diversion of vehicle routes. This is because a 50-meter-long steel girder will be placed on the Bhangel elevated road. Regarding this, the Noida Authority has announced a month-long traffic diversion at Barola crossing. The girder will be placed on the Bhangel-to-Barola side of the elevated road. The traffic from all four directions will be diverted.

The traffic police are making preparations to ensure that drivers experience minimal difficulties during this temporary system. The project aims to provide a seamless commute for thousands of travellers moving from Sectors 18, 19, 20, 29, and 38-A towards the National Special Economic Zone (NSEZ). It is also expected to ease congestion for commuters travelling from the 7X sectors to the Hajipur underpass and the Noida Expressway. Once opens to the public, the elevated route will enhance connectivity and help resolve traffic-related issues. The construction of the project reportedly costs Rs 608 crore.

The construction of the project began in June 2020 with a budget of Rs 468.3 crore. The Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Ltd (UPSBCL) was first given a deadline of December 2022, but the project received several extensions. Later, the deadline of December 2023 was also missed, followed by another extension until December 31, 2024.