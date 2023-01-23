Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Noida news: 140 silence zones created in city, up to Rs 10,000 fine for honking in these areas

Noida: These silence zones will be updated on the city's maps and on Google Maps too.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

Noida news: 140 silence zones created in city, up to Rs 10,000 fine for honking in these areas
Noida news: 140 silence zones created in city, up to Rs 10,000 fine for honking in these areas (file photo)

Noida news: Noida Authority has geared up to reduce the noise in the city. For the first time, the traffic cell of the Noida authority has identified 140 silence zones after conducting a survey of the entire city. Warning boards are also being installed in these places.

The authority is preparing to make these silence zones of 100 meters horn-free, Hindustan reported. Also, the entry of vehicles creating high noise is likely to be banned in these zones. If any vehicle violates the rules, action will be taken against it.

These silence zones will be updated in the records and city maps. Not just that, these zones will be updated on Google Maps too. Reports suggest that the city is divided into four zones --industrial, commercial, residential and silence zone.

READ | Republic Day 2023: Know how and where to book Republic Day parade tickets online, check price

The silence zones are around hospitals, educational institutions, courts, and religious premises. A separate report will also be prepared for the reasons why the noise is increasing in some areas.

In silence zones, there is a challan of Rs 1,000 for honking for the first time, and Rs 2,000 for the second time. If anyone uses a pressure horn, then this challan will be of Rs 10,000. In special circumstances, even if you use the horn, there should be a standard of 50 decibels during the day and 40 decibels at night.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Educational qualifications of these Bollywood actors will leave you surprised, check list here
XXX fame Aabha Paul dances to famous Bollywood songs in sexy videos
Urfi Javed's monthly income will stun you! She drives THIS expensive car
Janhvi Kapoor looks lethal beauty in nude lehenga set, see PICS
Son Pari star Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde grows up as beautiful glam doll, netizens find her unrecognisable in photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-Noida connectivity to increase with proposed elevated road along Ma Anandmayee Marg; details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.