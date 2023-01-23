Noida news: 140 silence zones created in city, up to Rs 10,000 fine for honking in these areas (file photo)

Noida news: Noida Authority has geared up to reduce the noise in the city. For the first time, the traffic cell of the Noida authority has identified 140 silence zones after conducting a survey of the entire city. Warning boards are also being installed in these places.

The authority is preparing to make these silence zones of 100 meters horn-free, Hindustan reported. Also, the entry of vehicles creating high noise is likely to be banned in these zones. If any vehicle violates the rules, action will be taken against it.

These silence zones will be updated in the records and city maps. Not just that, these zones will be updated on Google Maps too. Reports suggest that the city is divided into four zones --industrial, commercial, residential and silence zone.

READ | Republic Day 2023: Know how and where to book Republic Day parade tickets online, check price

The silence zones are around hospitals, educational institutions, courts, and religious premises. A separate report will also be prepared for the reasons why the noise is increasing in some areas.

In silence zones, there is a challan of Rs 1,000 for honking for the first time, and Rs 2,000 for the second time. If anyone uses a pressure horn, then this challan will be of Rs 10,000. In special circumstances, even if you use the horn, there should be a standard of 50 decibels during the day and 40 decibels at night.