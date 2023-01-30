Search icon
Noida news: 1,19,000 cars to be seized from Feb 1; beware if your car number starts with...

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

Noida administration will recover these vehicles using the teams, starting February 1. (Representational)

The Noida Traffic Police will start a massive campaign against those cars whose registrations have expired. Six teams have been formed to seize those cars whose registration has been cancelled as these vehicles are 15 years (petrol) and 10 years (diesel) old. The campaign will run from February 1.

The RTO office of Noida has sent notices to over 1,19,000 petrol and diesel cars whose registration was cancelled last year. These cars include 23 cars that belong to the DM office, police commissionerate, district court, trade tax commissioner, family welfare department and surveillance medical officer.

The Central government had issued a scrappage policy to dispose of old vehicles. The notices were sent after the masses showed a lukewarm response to the government's policy. Cars beginning with the number UP16 Z are more than 15 years old. They will be targeted.

Gautam Buddha Nagar has 1.19 lakh such vehicles. Two months ago, the owners of these vehicles were sent notices. The owners have the permission to take these vehicles to other cities after taking NOCs.

The administration will recover these vehicles using the teams, starting February 1.

