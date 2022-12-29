Search icon
Noida: New residential scheme for LIG, MIG, HIG flats in THESE sectors; check details

Noida Authority is also bringing other schemes such as a overdue rescheduling facility, water amnesty scheme and construction time extension.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 12:07 PM IST

Noida: New residential scheme for LIG, MIG, HIG flats in THESE sectors; check details
Noida | File Photo

The Noida Authority is set to bring a new scheme for homebuyers for hundreds of LIG, MIG and HIG residential apartments in six sectors of Noida. The scheme will include a total of 340 residential units. The sectors where these homes are located are 52, 62, 71, 99, 118, 135.

As per the update on the schemes from Noida Authority, the LIG flats will be allotted to interested homebuyers through a lucky draw. The HIG and MIG flats will be offered via e-auction. 

Furthermore, the authority will bring in a rescheduling facility to “solve the problems in the registry of flats owners”. This facility will run for three months from January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023 for the resettlement of group housing residential projects. The facility will be available for “depositing overdues for residential and sports city plots in Group Housing, Commercial Department”, the authority said.

Installments of flat owners will be rescheduled by “capitalizing the overdue amount of premium/interest/ or earlier rescheduled premium/interest and additional compensation, lease rent and overdue future installments” through the facility. Noida Authority added that the rescheduled payment plan will not exceed a duration of two years. 

Another three month amnesty scheme is in the pipeline wherein the interest on water charges and regularisation of unauthorised connections will be exempted till March 31, 2023. Normal recovery rates will apply thereafter.

In order to encourage speedy construction of flats in favour of buyers, the Authority will now give time extensions on fixed durations for work in builder plots on the basis of the construction completed and left. 

(With inputs from PTI)

