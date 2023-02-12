Search icon
Noida: Murthal’s ‘parathas’ plan turns fatal; 1 dead, 5 injured in car crash after ‘liquor party’

After a "liquor party" in Noida, a 25-year-old lady died after the speeding car she was in with five others struck the barrier and flipped.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

Representational Image

A 25-year-old woman died in Noida when the speeding car she was riding in with five others struck the barrier and turned turtle here on Saturday. The group had planned to visit Murthal for "parathas" after a "liquor party."

The driver, who was apparently intoxicated, and four passengers all had minor injuries, but police say they are all expected to recover.

Murthal is a small hamlet in Sonipat, Haryana, located around 100 kilometres from Noida and renowned for its 24-hour dhabas. On the elevated road near Gijhod under the jurisdiction of the Sector 24 police station, the event reportedly occurred about 12.30 a.m.

Bhoomika Jaduan, originally from the Gwalior area in the state of Madhya Pradesh, has been confirmed as the victim. Here, she did her job for a private management firm.

Robin, Prabhash, Arpit, Abhishek, and Shweta, all in their twenties, were the people hurt, authorities said.

"The hatchback had six passengers, including two women, and appears to have been over-speeding. The driver lost control and hit the divider on the right side of the road. The deceased was sitting in the rear but due to the collision, the car's window broke and she suffered severe head injury and died on the spot,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi.

According to Dwivedi, the driver of the car advertised a speed of 70-80 kmph to police, but evidence indicates it was at least 100 kmph.

He said the car dagged for about 50 metres before turning turtle after hitting the divider.

"This was a group of friends. They had a party last night where they had drinks. They planned to visit Murthal where they wanted to have parathas. However, the car met with the crash at the elevated road itself,” the additional DCP told PTI.

An FIR would be filed in the case to initiate legal proceedings as soon as the deceased woman's father arrives in Noida and files a complaint.

“It is apparently a case of negligence while driving and legal action would be taken against the driver,” Dwivedi said.

(With inputs from PTI)

