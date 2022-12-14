Noida Metro to be linked with New Delhi Railway Station, new line to cut travel time between Jewar Airport, IGI Airport

Noida Metro: The DMRC and NMRC are rapidly expanding their footprints in the NCR region. (File)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation or DMRC on Tuesday held a meeting with the Yamuna Authority over a direct metro line connecting Greater Noida with New Delhi Railway Station. This line will be 37 kilometers long. The exercise is conducted to connect Greater Noida with Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport which has a direct line from the New Delhi Metro Station. DMRC and the Yamuna Authority entered into a contract to develop a DPR over the proposed project.

This track will be laid separately. It will connect the Knowledge Park metro station with New Delhi Railway Station.

The DPR of the Knowledge Park Station line's connection to the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar has already been prepared by DMRC. Authorities have approved the project. The proposal for the Knowledge Park-New Delhi Railway Station metro line's inception report will also be submitted with the authorities.

This proposed line can join Jewar Airport with the IGI airport via the New Delhi Airport. On this line, people can also be given the option to check in for their flights. Every day, thousands of people from Noida and other stations visit the airport via the metro.

After the corridor is constructed, the distance between the two stations will be covered in just one hour. Around 11 stations are proposed on the new route.

Around 34 kilometers of this line will be on an elevated platform. The location of these stations will be such that they can be integrated on the existing Delhi-Noida route.

The proposal will be submitted by 31 March, 2023.

The DMRC and NMRC are rapidly expanding their footprints in the NCR region. Recently, the Centre approved a project that will connect Greater Noida West with the Noida metro line.

Noida will soon have a line running parallel to the expressway, connecting Noida's Botanical Garden Station with Sector 142.