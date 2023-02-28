Search icon
Noida Metro Sector 122-Knowledge Park line's big update revealed, will join Noida with Greater Noida

Noida: By April, the signature bridge between Parthala and Greater Noida West will also be completed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 01:09 PM IST

The metro link between Noida and Greater Noida may soon become a reality. The Noida Metro Railway Corporation has sent a revised DPR to the Central government which will be tabled in a Cabinet meeting. The NMRC has already started preparations for the issuing of tenders. As of now, the Noida Metro ends at Sector 51. The government is planning to extend the metro from Noida Sector 51 toll Knowledge Park-5 via Noida Sector 122. This link will also be linked to Greater Noida West, which is a booming residential and commercial centre.

Over 2.5 lakh people live in various societies in Greater Noida West. The area also has over 30 villages. This area is a major bottleneck for traffic. At peak hours, those coming from Delhi to Greater Noida and vice versa get stuck in long traffic snarls. If a metro link is built, these people will have a massive relief from the traffic jams. They will be able to move from their houses to other areas in Delhi and NCR, seamlessly.

By April, the signature bridge between Parthala and Greater Noida West will also be completed. It will give a massive relief from traffic.

According to reports, after the project is approved and tender issued, it is likely to take close to 3 years for the project to be completed. Later, this metro line will be extended from Knowledge Park to Bodaki. After this, Noida and Greater Noida will be properly connected.

Here are the salient features of the project as per Dainik Jagran.

The length of the project will be 14.958 km. In the first phase, 5 stations will be built. In the second phase, four more stations will be built. In total, 9 stations will be prepared.

