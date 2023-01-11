Search icon
Noida Metro's Aqua Line between Sector 142 and Botanical Garden to have 8 stations, footover bridges to be constructed

Noida Metro: The Noida Authority and metro officials have prepared a plan to make stations in such a way that maximum people can access the metro line

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 10:08 PM IST

Noida Metro Botanical Garden Station-Sector 142 line: On this line, around 10 lakh people will travel every year (File)

The proposed Noida Metro's Aqua Line between Sector 142 and Botanical Garden is likely to have a total of eight metro stations instead of five. The metro line will run along the service roads of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The metro line will provide a much-needed boost to the infrastructure which will directly benefit those who travel to and from Delhi for work.

Officials of the NMRC and the Greater Noida Authority met with each other recently and decided that the number of stations should be brought down from 11 to eight. The final decision on this is pending.

The Noida Authority and metro officials have prepared a plan to make stations in such a way that maximum people can access the metro line. They are taking the help of consultants to decide on the location of the metro stations.

To increase its accessibility, footover bridges will be constructed. One FOB will connect the metro route from sectors on the other side of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The other will do the same for the sectors on the other side. Lakhs of people who travel from Noida, Greater Noida to Delhi will benefit from the metro line.

This route will connect Sector 142, Sector 125, Sector 97, Sector 98, Sector 91 and Botanical Garden.

Before this, the authorities wanted to make 11 stations. However, since making 11 stations would have taken a lot of resources and time, they agreed on making eight stations.

Those living in Delhi would be able to interchange at the Botanical Garden Station. This will prove to be a boon for them as they would be able to seamlessly travel to Noida and Greater Noida via metro.

On this line, around 10 lakh people will travel every year.

