INDIA

Noida Metro: NMRC to lease shops at 3 Aqua Line metro stations; check details

The licence period for the commercial spaces will be 15 years.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 05:06 PM IST

Noida Metro: NMRC to lease shops at 3 Aqua Line metro stations; check details
Photo: X / noidametrorail
Noida Metro News: To boost its financial growth, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has decided to lease out commercial spaces at three metro stations -- Sector 81, Sector 83 and Depot Metro Station on the Aqua Line network, as per a TOI report. The successful bidder will have the right to utilise the spaces for any commercial purpose, except for activities that fall under the prohibited or banned usage categories specified by the corporation, NMRC officials said. 

  1. At Sector 81 metro station, NMRC is offering four commercial spaces: 26 sqm and 172 sqm on the ground floor, 315 sqm on the first/concourse level 1 and 232 sqm on concourse level 2.
  2. At Sector 83 metro station, a 226 sqm commercial space is available on the upper ground floor.
  3. At Depot metro station, a 106 sqm area is on offer at the first/concourse level.

NMRC's financial strategy

Officials said non-fare box revenue through the leasing of commercial spaces for kiosks and other outlets is a key component of NMRC's financial strategy. The last date for submission of applications was January 5, 2026, and the licence period for the commercial spaces will be 15 years, the report stated.

Noida Aqua Line Route

The Aqua Line connects Noida Sector 51 to Depot Station in Greater Noida. It records an average daily ridership of around 68,869 passengers, as per Nov 2025 data. NMRC is also planning three extension projects: from Sector 51 to Knowledge Park V, from Sector 51 to Sector 142 and from Depot station to Boraki, to further expand the metro network.

