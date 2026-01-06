Noida Metro: NMRC to lease shops at 3 Aqua Line metro stations; check details

When Powerful Cloud Systems Can Be Launched With One Click
The licence period for the commercial spaces will be 15 years.
Noida Metro News: To boost its financial growth, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has decided to lease out commercial spaces at three metro stations -- Sector 81, Sector 83 and Depot Metro Station on the Aqua Line network, as per a TOI report. The successful bidder will have the right to utilise the spaces for any commercial purpose, except for activities that fall under the prohibited or banned usage categories specified by the corporation, NMRC officials said.
Officials said non-fare box revenue through the leasing of commercial spaces for kiosks and other outlets is a key component of NMRC's financial strategy. The last date for submission of applications was January 5, 2026, and the licence period for the commercial spaces will be 15 years, the report stated.
The Aqua Line connects Noida Sector 51 to Depot Station in Greater Noida. It records an average daily ridership of around 68,869 passengers, as per Nov 2025 data. NMRC is also planning three extension projects: from Sector 51 to Knowledge Park V, from Sector 51 to Sector 142 and from Depot station to Boraki, to further expand the metro network.