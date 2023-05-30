Search icon
Noida Metro: New link between Noida Sector 142 to Noida Botanical Garden to have 8 stations, full list

Noida news: The list of stations, Sector 38 A, Sector 44, Sector 96, Sector 97, Sector 105, Sector 108, Sector 93, Sector 91.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 01:23 PM IST

Noida news: A new line will be built from Botanical Garden Metro Station to Noida Sector 142. (Representational)

Noida: An extension of Noida's Aqua Line will be constructed soon. This line will begin at Noida Sector 142's metro station and will go till Botanical Garden Metro Station. Eight stations will be built on this line.

It will be an extension route of Noida's Aqua Line. This line will begin at Noida Metro Sector 51 and end at Greater Noida Depot.

The Blue Line comes from Delhi and Magenta Line from Noida. Those who comes from these two lines have to get off at Noida Sector 52 and take an e-rickshaw to reach Noida Sector 51 station.

A new line will be built from Botanical Garden Metro Station to Noida Sector 142. Eight stations will be constructed. The DMRC has finalized the location for these eight metro stations.

NMRC told Tricity that DMRC will share a detailed project report to NMRC. Around Rs 1800 crore will be spent on the project. The expenditure will be born by the Centre, UP government, Noida Authority and the Greater Noida Authority. Rs 20 crore will be spend in building one station.

The list of stations: Sector 38 A, Sector 44, Sector 96, Sector 97, Sector 105, Sector 108, Sector 93, Sector 91.

