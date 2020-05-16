Headlines

India

Noida metro gears up to resume services post lockdown, here are the guidelines for commuters

People travelling in the Noida metro will have to wear masks, follow the rules of social distancing and hand sanitization.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 16, 2020, 09:56 PM IST

As the country is on the track to gradually come out from the nationwide lockdown, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is making necessary preparations to resume operations on its Aqua-Line services after it gets the nod of the government. 

However, it will be a different experience for the commuters to travel in the Aqua Line will they will have to follow several guidelines and restrictions laid down by the government.

People travelling in the Noida metro will have to wear masks, follow the rules of social distancing and hand sanitization.

In a press release, the NMRC said that while it's aim is to provide essential mobility services after lockdown, it cannot compromise on the safety measures and is taking all the required precautions at all its stations as well as the coaches to ensure that every passenger remains safe.

Here's how NMRC is working on the safety and security of commuters:

Operations and frequency

Initially, for a few days, 15-minute frequency of trains will be maintained throughout the week (Monday to Sunday). The trend of the ridership will then be analyzed and any change due to demands, if considered essential, train frequency will be modified accordingly.

Stations falling in containment zones shall remain closed and trains will not stop on these stations. Such changes to be informed to the commuters through public notice, announcement and updating the NMRC website and applications.

Cleaning and sanitisation of trains and stations

Intensive cleaning and sanitization of station areas and the trains as a whole including public area, operational rooms, toilets, grab handles and poles, seats, doors, floor, PECU (Passenger Emergency Call Unit), glasses etc. will be carried out in night during non-revenue hours and after each round trip of a train at the depot station. Regular cleaning and sanitization of the trains and the station areas were being done daily every day even during the lockdown period and the same practice will continue after the commencement of operations also.

Passengers contact area such as call buttons of lifts, AFC gates, Handle belts of Escalators & staircases, POS machines etc. at stations will be sanitized at an interval of every two hours daily.

C. Passenger screening and other guidelines to be followed at the stations

1. For travel in the metro, commuters will have to fulfil the following conditions.

* Only the passengers with face mask/covered will be allowed.

* Every passenger will be screened by thermal sensors.

* The limiting temperature for travel permission will be as 37.7 degree centigrade.

* Passengers having “Aarogya Setu” app with safe status will only be allowed.

* Persons entering NMRC premises will have to apply hand sanitizer which will be made available after screening of the person.

2. A Passenger Screening Team will be at concourse level before frisking area by NMRC to ensure all the above guidelines for the passengers are being complied, -

3. Only in urgent requirement cases, masks will be made available at the station.

4. Sanitizers will be provided for passengers at the concourse level, at the TOM Counter and at the EFO after use of the POS machine. Availability of soap solution will be ensured in the washrooms. Staff and passengers will be encouraged to wash the hands in washrooms.

5. To ensure adequate social distance, passengers will be advised to stand in a queue at designated space by visible marking at 1m spacing, at frisking zone, TOM counters, Platforms and inside the train.

6. Commuter should maintain at least a 10mm gap between the AFC Sensor and Smart Card / QR ticket to avoid touching QR tickets or card at the AFC gates.

7. On escalators, a gap of at least two steps should be maintained between two users.

8. Generally, all lifts will be closed. However, in case of a request for senior citizens & physically challenged passengers, the lift will be made available. Maximum of 3 persons shall use the lift at one time, passengers should stand facing the wall panels of the lift to prevent face to face interaction.

9. Digital payments will be preferred, instead of currency notes, by using online payments or by use of POS. Use of smart card (OCOC)/ NMRC App instead of QR codes will be encouraged.

10. In case of doubt regarding any person having corona infection/ symptoms, the suspected person will not be allowed entry in station premises and they will be given proper instructions for seeking further medical help

11. To handle a suspected passenger or baggage, two Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits at each station will be made available for the concerned staff deployed at the station.

D. Guidelines for travelling inside the trains

1. Passengers should not sit on the marked seats.

2. If required to travel in standing, the adequate distance by way of standing opposite the vacant seats to be maintained.

3. Instructions will be displayed at the Platform to allow to deboard the passengers first and thereafter only to board the train maintaining adequate distance will be displayed.

4. The crowd inside the train, as well as the station/platform, will be monitored through CCTV from OCC by Controllers/ Official on special duty. If more crowds are observed, entry at the station will be restricted through the screening team.

5. In case of emergency, stoppage at the stations, having more crowds may be skipped after making an announcement inside the train by Train Operator and at the station by Station Controller.

6. A sufficient number of security personnel with their supporting staff shall be deployed at every station to ensure prescribed social distancing and proper crowd management.

7. Passengers will be advised regularly to refrain from touching any surface inside the metro stations or trains.

E. Entry and exit at stations

1. At the stations having less footfall and not requiring the facility to cross main/express roads by NMRC foot over bridge, only one gate will be kept open for entry/exit.These stations are as follows: Sector – 101, Sector- 81, NSEZ, Sector-83, Sector -137, Sector-142, Sector-143, Sector – 144, Sector - 145, Sector - 146, Sector -147, Sector -148, Alpha -1, Delta – 1 and GNIDA Office.

2. At following 6 stations, both entrance gates will be kept open for commuters: Sector – 51, Sector –50, Sector –76, KP-II, Pari Chowk, Depot Station.

F. Information to the public in the form of signages, announcements and digital displays

Suitable Signages at all entry/exits, concourse, platform, near lift gates, near escalators and AFC gates will be displayed which will cover various guidelines, journey instructions, crowd management instructions, sanitization instructions and journey precautions etc. Announcements and pre-recorded videos at stations, inside the trains regarding general journey precautions and sanitization practices will also be made.

G. Fines and other penalties

Prohibition on spitting will be strictly enforced. In case of violation, fines will be imposed of Rs 500 at first occurrence and Rs. 1000 for subsequent occurrence in each case.

The above steps have been taken by NMRC to establish the trust of the passengers on public transport as a safe mobility choice. NMRC has always worked towards providing a safe and comfortable journey to its commuters and will strive to provide a reliable and safe public transport system to the commuters.

