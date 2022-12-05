Noida Metro finalises new route for Sector 142-Botanical Garden link, Greater Noida, Delhi residents to benefit

Noida Metro: This route will connect Botanical Garden with Sector 142. (File)

Noida: People who travel to Greater Noida from Noida and Delhi are going to have a reprieve from changing several modes of transport very soon as the Noida Metro authorities have finalized the route that would link the Botanical Garden Metro Station with Sector 142.

The Botanical Garden station is the hub of Noida Metro where passengers can interchange to Blue and Magenta Lines. Both these lines connect Noida with Delhi.

According to reports, the new line's route will run parallel to the expressway. The 11.5-kilometer-long route was supposed to connect stations in Sectors 142, 136, 91, 93, 98, 127, 97, 126, and 125. But now, a lesser number of stations will be built. The number of stations involved could be 5-7.

People who travel to Noida and Greater Noida for work will be greatly benefitted from his development.

According to Tricity, this route will connect Botanical Garden with Sector 142.

The older route was supposed to cover major bus stations at Sector 44, Sector 45, Sector 46, Sector 47, Biodiversity Park, and the Commissioner's Office with Sector 142.

However, after the authorities held a discussion with the locals, it was decided to build the route along the Expressway.

Thousands of people live in Noida, Greater Noida, and Greater Noida West.

These three cities are turning out to be the alternative residential and office destinations for those who want to beat the traffic of the National Capital.

Greater Noida has become a major industrial town. Many IT companies have offices along the Expressway.

Due to the great distance involved, the Metro is the safest and cheapest transportation medium in these cities, especially for those traveling from Delhi.