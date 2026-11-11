Noida-Greater Noida West Metro Link, Rs 62,370 Crore Fertiliser Subsidy: 5 key decisions by Union Cabinet

Union Cabinet approves projects worth Rs 77,101 crore, including Noida Metro's 8.45-km Aqua Line extension, Rs 62,370-crore fertiliser subsidy and extension of key loan schemes.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved projects and schemes worth an estimated Rs 77,101 crore, with decisions spanning urban transport, agriculture, entrepreneurship and cultural infrastructure. The major announcements include an 8.45-km extension of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro’s Aqua Line, a Rs 62,370-crore fertiliser subsidy for the Rabi 2026-27 season, and the continuation of credit guarantee and entrepreneurship schemes until March 2031.

The Cabinet also cleared the development of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum at Delhi’s North and South Block complex at a cost of Rs 3,230 crore.

Noida-Greater Noida Metro: Five new stations planned

The Cabinet approved an 8.449-km elevated extension of the Aqua Line from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4 at an estimated cost of Rs 2,390 crore. The corridor will have five stations and is expected to improve connectivity for residents, office-goers, students and patients across the region.

A key feature will be an interchange with the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line at Noida Sector 61, connecting commuters to the wider Delhi-NCR network. Residential areas such as Gaur City 1 and 2, and commercial and office hubs in Greater Noida and Noida, are expected to benefit. The extension is also expected to reduce dependence on private vehicles and ease road congestion.

Once operational, the combined active Metro network in Noida and Greater Noida is expected to reach 71.878 km.

Rabi fertiliser subsidy: Rs 62,370 crore provision

The Cabinet approved Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for phosphatic and potassic fertilisers for the Rabi 2026-27 season, covering October 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027.

The tentative subsidy requirement stands at Rs 62,370.02 crore, an increase of around Rs 24,417.73 crore over the Rs 37,952.29 crore provision for the previous Rabi season. The subsidy covers 28 grades of P&K fertilisers, including di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and NPKS.

The move is intended to ensure that fertilisers remain available to farmers at affordable prices despite changes in international prices of fertilisers and key inputs.

Credit guarantee fund extended for micro enterprises

The Cabinet extended the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU) until March 31, 2031, with a corpus of Rs 5,000 crore. The fund provides guarantee cover to lending institutions against defaults on eligible loans, supporting collateral-free lending under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY).

A key change is the reduction in the guarantee fee for eligible PMMY loans from 1% to 0.75% per annum. The government expects the continuation of the fund to facilitate PMMY loans worth Rs 12.6 lakh crore over the next five years. The scheme also covers specified overdrafts for Jan Dhan account holders and loans to self-help groups.

Stand-Up India scheme to continue until 2031

The Stand-Up India scheme has also been extended until March 31, 2031. It aims to support women and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe entrepreneurs by providing loans for setting up greenfield businesses in manufacturing, services, trading and allied agricultural activities.

Eligible borrowers can access loans ranging from above Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore. The government aims to extend financial assistance to another 2.5 lakh entrepreneurs over the next five years. Since its launch in April 2016, the scheme has facilitated loans to more than 2.75 lakh women, SC and ST entrepreneurs, according to the government.

Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum: Rs 3,230 crore project

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the development of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum at the historic North and South Block complex in New Delhi, with an estimated cost of Rs 3,230 crore.

The project will repurpose the heritage buildings while preserving their architectural character. Spread across a proposed built-up area of around 1,78,509 square metres, the museum will use galleries and immersive technologies to showcase India's civilisational heritage, including its knowledge systems, art, languages, architecture and spiritual traditions.

Around 1.8 million objects have been identified for possible display from national, state and other museums, as well as private collections. The first gallery, titled ‘Adornment’, is expected to open in North Block in the latter part of 2027. The project will be developed in phases between 2026-27 and 2030-31 and is designed to accommodate up to one crore visitors annually.