Noida Metro: Token machines on Sector 51, Knowledge Park Metro stations won't accept cash

Noida Metro news: On Noida Metro, over 50000 passengers travel every day.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation is planning to replace ticket counters with vending machines. Using these machines, anyone can buy tickets using e-wallet scanners. Until now, no Aqua Line Station had any TVM.

As of now, two ticket vending machines have been installed at the Sector 51 and Knowledge Park-2 metro stations.

These vending machines won't have the facility to buy tickets using cash. Passengers would have to use QR codes to pay for tokens. They will also be able to recharge metro cards. These machines will help the authorities avoid long queues at ticket counters.

These machines will be installed at other metro stations as well.

On Saturday, when the machines were installed, passengers bought tokens worth Rs 60000.

These numbers are expected to grow over the next few years.

The Noida Metro authorities last month changed the metro card rules. They said from January 15, the minimum balance needed to gain entry into metro stations will be Rs 50. It was Rs 10 earlier.