Noida Metro Aqua line to have travelators between Sector 51, Sector 52, speed 18 kmph, new skywalk to be built

Noida Metro Aqua Line: Sector 52 is on the Blue Line, Sector 51 on the Aqua Line.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 04:44 PM IST

Noida Metro Aqua line to have travelators between Sector 51, Sector 52, speed 18 kmph, new skywalk to be built
Noida Sector 52, Noida Sector 51: The skywalk will be completely air-conditioned. (Representational)

The Noida Authority has furthered the construction work for a skywalk between Noida Sector 52 and Noida Sector 51 metro stations. Sector 52 falls on the Blue Line whereas Sector 51 falls on the Aqua Line. Those who have to change the lines have to take either a rickshaw or an autorickshaw to travel between the two stations. With the skywalk, the Noida Authority wants to solve this problem.

The Noida Authority has finalised the agency for the project. It will also install a travelator inside the skywalk that will move automatically at a speed of 5 metres per second. The authority will issue a tender for the travelator.

The skywalk will be completely air-conditioned. It will take around Rs 25 crore to build the structure. The skywalk will be around 480 meters long. It will be completely waterproof.

Lakhs of people will benefit with the skywalk. The Noida Authority will soon take out a DPR for the same. It will take around 5 months to be constructed.

Orion Designs have designed the skywalk. On the Aqua Line, 50,000 people travel daily.

