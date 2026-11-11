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Noida Metro's Aqua Line gets 8.4-km extension: Check route, stations and cost

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Noida Metro's Aqua Line gets 8.4-km extension: Check route, stations and cost

The metro network in Noida and Greater Noida is set to expand as the Cabinet has approved five new stations on the Aqua Line. Check the route, stations, and project cost.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 11, 2026, 09:38 PM IST

Noida Metro's Aqua Line gets 8.4-km extension: Check route, stations and cost
Noida-Greater Noida metro network is set for expansion. (AI-Generated)
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Noida-Greater Noida metro network is set to expand as the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of the Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor. The proposed corridor will connect Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4, and the project will cost Rs 2,390 crore and cover a distance of 8.449 kilometers, including five elevated metro stations.

On the announcement of the proposed corridor, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, ''A new project has been approved today that extends this line—starting from Sector 51 in Noida—all the way to Sector 4 in Greater Noida. Many IT companies and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are established in this area, and they will all benefit from this connectivity. Furthermore, the extension of the Aqua Line will provide better access to airports from various parts of the Delhi region.''

''A massive multimodal transportation hub, including a mega railway terminal, is being developed at this site. The investments made in the metro system over the last 12 years under the leadership of PM Modi have directly benefited middle-class families, the poor, and the youth, while also providing a safe mode of travel for women... The project will cost Rs 2,390 crore and will consist of an 8.5-kilometre elevated corridor, featuring five new stations,'' he added.

Aqua Line Metro extension: Five new stations planned

The proposed 8.449-km corridor will have five new stations and the extension will also provide an interchange facility with the Delhi Metro's Blue Line at Noida Sector 61.

The 5 new stations in the new corridor include:

  • Noida Sector 61
  • Noida Sector 70
  • Noida Sector 122
  • Noida Sector 123
  • Greater Noida Sector 4

The Aqua Line extension is expected to be completed within four years, and once the project is finished, the combined active metro rail network in Noida and Greater Noida will increase to 71.878 kilometres.

Reportedly, the new link is also expected to ease traffic pressure at busy locations, including Parthala Chowk, Gaur Chowk and Ek Murti Circle.

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