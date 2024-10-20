Now having gotten the green signal from the state government, the work for the master plan will begin.

A master plan for a new metropolis in the National Capital Region (NCR) called Master Plan-2041 of Noida Authority has been prepared to concentrate on Uttar Pradesh's rapid infrastructure development. The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has given its approval.

Now that the state government has given its approval, the master plan's development will get underway. The township has been dubbed 'New Noida' after it was approved at the Noida Authority's board meeting.

'New Noida' is to be developed, and the 84 villages of Dadri and Bulandshahr would be included in the UP government's approved Master Plan-2041. The new plan states that the Dadri Noida Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR) will soon be developed.

The design was modified after 19 objections were raised by the Noida Authority. The land of 80 villages will be purchased in order to establish New Noida, which will occupy 209.11 square kilometres, or 20,000 911.29 hectares, for which a notification will also be issued.

The Authority and SPA (School of Planning and Architect) created this master plan, which will be finished in four stages.

The Master Plan 2041 of New Noida was put on the table during the 210th board of the Noida Authority, according to ACEO Satish Pal. It was submitted to the government for approval on January 12, 2024, following a request for objections in September 2023.

According to him, the state government has finally received the consent, and New Noida's construction would be finished in four stages.

Four Phases of New Noida