Noida: Man shoots ex-boss months after being sacked from BPO

Six months after being fired from his job, an ex-employee of a Noida-based BPO reportedly shot his manager in a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh. The victim was shot in the chest, according to media reports. The accused has been identified as Anoop Singh, a native of Ashok Nagar in Delhi who previously worked at NSB as a data entry operator.

According to NDTV report, he was fired by the company's Circle Head Sadrul Islam because of his poor behavior at the NSB, BPO in Noida Sector 2. Anoop Singh formally requested reinstatement from Islam last month, but the latter refused. Last night, Singh went into Islam's office, which is when a fight started. A country-made weapon was used by Anoop Singh to fire at Islam as the situation quickly became hostile.

The victim is still in critical condition and is currently being treated in the ICU. On the other hand, the accused has been on the run since the incident. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ashutosh Dwivedi, “The police were informed about a shooting at an office in Sector 2. Islam sustained severe injuries to his chest and was rushed to Kailash hospital where his condition remains critical”, NDTV reported.

