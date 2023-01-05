Search icon
Noida: Man shoots ex-boss months after being sacked from BPO

The accused has been identified as Anoop Singh, a native of Ashok Nagar in Delhi who previously worked at NSB as a data entry operator.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

Six months after being fired from his job, an ex-employee of a Noida-based BPO reportedly shot his manager in a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh. The victim was shot in the chest, according to media reports. The accused has been identified as Anoop Singh, a native of Ashok Nagar in Delhi who previously worked at NSB as a data entry operator.

According to NDTV report, he was fired by the company's Circle Head Sadrul Islam because of his poor behavior at the NSB, BPO in Noida Sector 2. Anoop Singh formally requested reinstatement from Islam last month, but the latter refused. Last night, Singh went into Islam's office, which is when a fight started. A country-made weapon was used by Anoop Singh to fire at Islam as the situation quickly became hostile.

The victim is still in critical condition and is currently being treated in the ICU. On the other hand, the accused has been on the run since the incident. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ashutosh Dwivedi, “The police were informed about a shooting at an office in Sector 2. Islam sustained severe injuries to his chest and was rushed to Kailash hospital where his condition remains critical”, NDTV reported.

In other news, a man wanted for suspected of killing the security guard of an ATM kiosk in Noida has been apprehended in Patna, Bihar, police said on Tuesday. He had been absconding for nearly two decades. At the time of the incident in 2004, Mukesh Singh, a native of Bihar's Nalanda district, was employed as a private security guard in Noida, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida), Ashutosh Dwivedi.

READ | ‘Human issue’: SC stays Haldwani eviction, says 50,000 people can’t be uprooted overnight

 

