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Noida: Man dies after fall from 43rd floor of Supernova Tower, probe on

A man died after falling from the 43rd floor of the Supernova Spira Tower in Sector 94, Noida. The police reported that the victim was experiencing financial stress. An investigation is underway.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 04:49 PM IST

Noida: Man dies after fall from 43rd floor of Supernova Tower, probe on
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A man died after falling from the 43rd floor of the Supernova building in Sector 94, Noida on Saturday. Supernova is the tallest residential building in the NCR region with 68 floors.

Police said the incident took place at the Spira Tower within the Supernova complex. The victim has been identified as Sambhav Jain, a resident of Manesar in Haryana.

According to police, Jain had checked into an Airbnb in the building on Friday and was scheduled to check out around noon on Saturday.

Police say victim was under financial stress

In a video of the incident that has surfaced online, another person is seen trying to convince the man not to take the extreme step. Police said the man later fell from the balcony.

He died on the spot. Police said Jain had called his father multiple times before the incident.

His family has been informed and a post-mortem is being conducted. The spot was inspected by senior police officers and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, and evidence has been collected. Police said all angles are being investigated, including CCTV footage from the building.

"On inquiry from persons present nearby at the time of the incident, it was found that the victim was under severe financial stress," police said in a statement.

Not the first incident at Supernova

This is not the first such incident reported from the Supernova towers.

In August last year, a 23-year-old law student from Delhi died after falling from the 32nd floor of the building. In January 2023, a 43-year-old property consultant from Delhi died after falling from the 43rd floor of the under-construction upper section of the Spira tower during a site visit.

Police said further investigation is underway.

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