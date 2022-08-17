Noida man charged Rs 3,000 for 45-km ride, Uber refunds excess amount citing 'GPS error'

Representational Image

A Noida resident has taken to Twitter to lash out at cab aggregator service Uber, claiming that he was charged nearly Rs 3,000 for a 45-km ride. The post has gone viral with several others recounting their experiences of being overpriced by Uber. The user, later, told he was refunded the excess amount by the company.

The man took a cab from Terminal 2 of Delhi airport to his residence in a housing society near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on August 5. He also shared the screenshots of the bill of the whopping amount he received on the app.

The screenshots shared by the user - Debarshi Dasgupta - show an amount of Rs 2,935 for a distance of 45 kilometre.

Hate going public about bad service but you leave me with no choice, @Uber_India. Had to pay Rs 2,935 for a cab from Delhi airport's T2 to my home in Noida (around 45 kms) on Aug 5. I was billed for 147.39 kms - halfway to Jaipur that I apparently covered in little over an hour! pic.twitter.com/t5nVTMMmdT — Debarshi Dasgupta (@sanitydurast) August 15, 2022

"Hate going public about bad service but you leave me with no choice, @Uber_India. Had to pay ₹ 2,935 for a cab from Delhi airport's T2 to my home in Noida (around 45 kms) on Aug 5. I was billed for 147.39 kms - halfway to Jaipur that I apparently covered in little over an hour," the man said in his tweet.

"This, when the booking amount was ₹ 1,143. Pick-up and drop locations are inaccurate too! Pls sort this mess and refund the excess amount. Don't ask me to send you, my details; you ALREADY have them! You also need to overhaul your complaints redressal mechanism, @Uber_Support," he further said.

Dasgupta on Wednesday replied on the thread, confirming that he had been refunded the excess amount by the company who called the issue a "GPS error".

"Uber refunded the excess amount into my account last night. Thanks, @Uber_India. The problem was assigned to a "GPS error". But I am sorry this corrective measure came after going public and not following up through your assigned customer support mechanism," he wrote.