Noida: Man beaten to death by bar staff at Gardens Galleria Mall over bill payment

In a shocking incident, a man died allegedly after he got injured in a brawl at a restro-bar in a Noida mall over bill payment, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night around 11 pm at the Lost Lemons restro-bar in the Garden Galleria mall under the Sector 39 police station limits, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Brajesh, who hailed from Bihar, police said. "He had gone to the restro-bar with his colleagues for a party. Around 11 pm, an argument broke out between these people and the bar staffers over the payment of a bill," Singh said.

It quickly escalated into a brawl in which Brajesh received serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died, the police officer said.

After reviewing the CCTV footage, eight people have been identified, he said. An FIR has been lodged and over a dozen employees of the restro-bar have been taken into police custody, Singh said, adding no arrest has been made yet.

