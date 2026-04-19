Noida Labour Protest: Main accused behind unrest arrested in Tamil Nadu after multi-state manhunt

The main accused in the Noida labour protest violence, Aditya Anand, has been arrested in Tamil Nadu after weeks on the run.

Law enforcement agencies have arrested the key suspect linked to the recent violent labour protests in Noida. Officials confirmed that the operation was carried out jointly by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police and the Special Task Force after an extensive multi-state search. The accused, Aditya Anand, had been evading arrest since the unrest and was finally taken into custody at Tiruchirappalli Railway Station in Tamil Nadu.

Reward and Warrant Issued

Authorities had earlier announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Anand’s arrest, underscoring the seriousness of the case. A non-bailable warrant had also been issued against him by a local court. Police sources stated that his continued absence had complicated the investigation, prompting coordinated efforts across several regions to locate him.

Alleged Role in Violence

Investigators believe Anand played a central role in planning and instigating the violence that broke out during a labour movement in the Gautam Buddh Nagar area. The protests, which initially began as peaceful demonstrations, escalated into clashes, causing damage to property and raising concerns over public safety. Officials allege that Anand actively encouraged disruptive actions and contributed to escalating tensions among workers.

Case Registered and Investigation Ongoing

A formal case had been filed at the Phase-2 police station soon after the incident. Since then, police teams have been working to identify individuals responsible for inciting violence. Anand’s arrest is being viewed as a significant breakthrough in the case, as he is believed to have coordinated several aspects of the protest activities.

Next Steps in Legal Proceedings

Following his arrest, Anand is expected to be brought to Uttar Pradesh for further questioning and legal action. Authorities indicated that additional charges may be considered based on the findings of ongoing investigations. Officials also emphasised that strict measures will continue to be taken against anyone found responsible for disturbing public order.

The arrest marks a key development in efforts to restore accountability after the unrest, with police reiterating their commitment to maintaining law and order while allowing peaceful forms of protest.